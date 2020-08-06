Irrigon
March 12, 1934 — August 2, 2020
Jose Humberto Fernandez of Irrigon was born March 12, 1934, in Nuevo León, Mexico, the son of Mariano and Santos (Mancillas) Fernandez. He passed away in Irrigon on August 2, 2020, at the age of 86.
Jose moved to the United States when he was 17, residing in Alamo, Texas, for several years. He met Joaquina Reyes while living in Alamo, and the couple was united in marriage on July 11, 1955. The couple moved to Santa Maria, Arizona (a suburb of Phoenix), where they lived for many years, while Jose was a certified welder for Allison Steel.
They moved to Irrigon, Oregon, in 1977, where he has resided for the last 43 years. He worked as a farm mechanic for Agri Northwest for many years until retiring.
Jose was a very hard worker and enjoyed spending time at his home with his family and tending to his animals.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joaquina, and a son, Joe Fernandez Jr.
He is survived by his second wife, Dominga; sons Gus, Jesus and Tony “Moose” Fernandez; daughters Mary Escobedo, Maya Phipps, Connie Fernandez and Concha Fernandez; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and many extended family members who live in Texas and Mexico.
A Private family Mass was held, with burial in Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
