Jose “Joe” Correa of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on October 26, 1952, in San Juan, Texas, to parents Cruz and Juana Gomez Correa. He died on February 22, 2019, in Casa Grande, Arizona, at the age of 66 years.
In his younger years, his family worked across the western states following the crop harvest. They came to Oregon in the early 1960s and lived in the Ontario area. He and his brother, Rey, bought two trucks and began a long career of hauling agriculture. The Correa family moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in the mid-1970s and the trucking business really started to grow. They worked harvest and planting in Oregon as well as Arizona to allow them to work year-round. Rey passed away in 2004 and Joe has continued growing and expanding the company.
Joe was united in marriage to Diana Moreno Aguirre on January 4, 2007, in Clark County, Nevada.
Joe was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. He cherished spending time with his children. Joe was a quiet man who worked extremely hard and let his actions speak for him.
He is survived by his wife Diana Correa, Hermiston, Ore.; sons Joseph Rey Correa and Jaylen Lee Correa, both of Hermiston, Ore.; daughters Brittany Matticks, Auburn, Wash., and Amanda Reno, Alabama; brothers Cruz Correa Jr. (Becky), Julian Correa and Carlos Correa, all of Hermiston, Ore.; sisters Tonia Rodriguez (Lupe), Nyssa, Ore., Celia Trevino, Weslaco, Texas, Josie Correa, Hermiston, Ore., and Molly Gutierrez, Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Luisa Rodriguez and Petra Hines, brothers Porfirio Correa and Rey Correa, and nieces Yesenia Correa and Natalya Martinez.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Joe with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
