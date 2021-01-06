Wilsonville
April 2, 1941 — December 31, 2020
Joseph Charles "Joe" Herb, 79, a resident of the Wilsonville community, passed away on December 31, 2020, at his home.
Joe was born on April 2, 1941, in Portland, Oregon. He was the oldest of three sons born to Daniel Charles and Rena (Hertel) Herb. He was raised in Roy, and attended St. Francis Catholic Grade School, graduating from Central High School in 1959.
While working in Forest Grove for First National Bank, he met his future wife, Peggy Kirkpatrick. They married on June 8, 1963, in Forest Grove. As they followed Joe's banking career around Oregon, they made homes in Lebanon, Albany, Junction City, Stayton and Medford. In 2014, they moved to Wilsonville, Oregon. They had four children together: Deborah, Mary, Andrew, and Daniel. Peggy passed away on February 16, 2020.
Joe began his banking career in 1959 with First National Bank, which later became First Interstate Bank, then Wells Fargo. In later years, he moved to Western Bank, then finally Washington Mutual Bank, where he was vice president of lending in the Southern Oregon Region until he retired in 2001.
In addition to his banking career, Joe was also a member of the Oregon National Guard. He entered the ROTC program in the early 1960s, completed Officer Training School, and served over 28 years before retiring in 2001 as a colonel.
Joe was very involved in civic organizations, and over the years was a member of the Lions Club, Kiwanis and Rotary International, where he presided as president in both Albany and Medford. He was actively involved in the Albany Chamber of Commerce, and in 1992 was awarded Citizen of the Year. Joe taught banking classes at Linn Benton Community College and at Marylhurst College. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and actively volunteered at church and school events, school boards, fundraisers, and at Mass.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Peggy, his parents, and a brother, John. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Deborah and Scott Wryn of Ione, Oregon, Mary VanKleeck and her companion Daniel McNabb of Sherwood, Andrew and Virginia Herb of Coeur d Alene, Idaho, and Daniel and Kelly Herb of Salem; a brother and his spouse, David and Sally Herb; six grandchildren: Joseph, Christopher, Brett, Brianna, Samantha and Jack; and seven nieces and nephews.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Joe's name to the Oregon Food Bank.
Services provided by Duyck & VanDeHey Funeral Home, 503-357-8749. Online obituary, guestbook and photos are at dvfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.