Echo
July 11, 1925 — December 30, 2019
Joseph Garcia of Echo was born in Yuma, Arizona, on July 11, 1925, the son of Joseph and Della (Galbrith) Garcia. He passed away in Hermiston on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 94.
Joseph grew up and attended school in Big Sandy near Wikieup, Ariz. He married Dorothy Garbarino on August 23, 1947, in Kingman, Ariz. The couple lived in Kingman, Ariz., for a while before moving to Umatilla, Ore., in the mid 1940s. They lived in Stanfield for a short time before moving to Echo in 1950.
Joseph worked on dam construction for a few years when he first arrived in Oregon. He then went to work as a munitions handler at the Umatilla Army Depot, where he eventually retired. He continued to work at various odd jobs in the area for many years.
Joseph enjoyed building and flying RC airplanes, oil painting, and he and Dorothy enjoyed many years of being camp hosts at the South Fork of Umatilla River.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, in 2012; his parents; sisters Dorothy and Ethel; and brother David.
He is survived by daughter Donna and husband Tom Verran; daughter Linda Garcia and significant other Kim; son Bruce Garcia; daughter Debbie and husband David Sunder; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Echo Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to the Echo Community Church.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.