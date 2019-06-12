Walla Walla
November 3, 1955 — June 8, 2019
Joseph Meredith Lovett of Walla Walla (formerly of Hermiston) was born November 3, 1955, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the son of Robert and Agnes (McNew) Lovett. He passed away in Walla Walla, Washington, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the age of 63.
Joe moved with his family from Louisiana to Grandview, Washington, in 1964. In 1971 the family moved to Hermiston where he attended high school. During high school, he played football for the Bulldogs where he was known as “Smokin Joe” for his speed in carrying the football. He graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1974.
He then joined the U.S. Army, where he served for the next four years. He married Beverly Wycoff in 1975 and from this union four children were born. The couple later divorced.
Joe lived in Molalla, Oregon, for many years and worked as a purchasing agent for Keller Supply of Portland until the late 1990s. He lived in Portland for a short time before moving to Walla Walla, Washington, where he has resided for the past 15 years.
Joe enjoyed music, singing and playing the guitar.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Joann “Berdie” Downer; son Joshua; daughters Rebecca, Rachel and Elizabeth; several grandchildren; brothers Robert and John Lovett; sister Cecelia Drake; several nieces and nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Nancy.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
