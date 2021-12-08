Joseph Merle “Joe” Blackburn, 55, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 6 of 2021, unexpectedly. Joe was full of life and had an amazing capacity for fun and love that he shared with everyone that he called family or friend.
Joe was born on Aug. 16, 1966, in Seattle, Washington. After graduating from Pendleton High School in 1984, Joe went to work at Blue Mountain Lumber and continued to carry on his appreciation and passion of building and working on cars. Joe began his career at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute on Jan. 29, 2001, and was a valued part of that community until his passing.
In 1997, he met Jacqueline Maze and they wed in April 2002. Joe spent his most cherished times taking vacations with his wife and children, working on cars with his son as well as gathering and loving his family and many friends as much as possible.
Joe is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Sharan; his loving wife, Jacqueline; his two children, Brittney and Logan Joseph; his two brothers, John and Kenneth; and his four sisters, Theresa, Tammy, Sonja and Joey.
“Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left in our hearts.”
Come and celebrate Joe’s life with his family at the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. There will be food and beverages provided.
In lieu of flowers, there will be an account set up at Banner Bank. All proceeds will go to a scholarship fund for his children’s college education.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.