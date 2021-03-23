Lexington
December 27, 1932 — March 21, 2021
Joseph R. Yocom was born to John and Mae Belle Yocom in The Dalles OR on December 27, 1932 and died March 21, 2021, at Providence St Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla Washington.
There will be a graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Lexington Cemetery.
Joe grew up in Wasco and graduated from Wasco High School in 1952. He was drafted and served in the US Army 82nd Airborne. On November 21, 1953, he married the love of his life, Hilda Stanley. They settled in Lexington and raised four children. She passed in 1992. Joe worked for Morrow County Grain Growers for 35 years as a pump man.
Joe was quite a storyteller. He loved to talk about horses, his family, and especially his adventures over the years. One of his favorite quotes was, “We worked hard, but we played harder!”
Joe was a lifelong volunteer for the Morrow County Fair and Rodeo. He was honored as Grand Marshal in 2008.
He was a Teamster for the Sesquicentennial Wagon Train. He was also the Wagon Master and Teamster for the Roundup Wagon Train for many years. His draft team, Sugar and Spice, and his fully restored yellow covered wagon were well known and carried many dignitaries in the Westward Ho! Parade and Happy Canyon.
Joe was a devoted husband, father, and Papa. He enjoyed teaching the kids about his love of horses. He was an avid high school sports fan; watching all of his grandkids play.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Otto; his children, Debbie Jones, Millie West, Jack (Renee) Yocom, and Marie (Darin) Simonis; grandchildren, Brenda Jones, Olivia West, Nicole Crosby, Heather Tritt, Travis Jones, Justin Yocom, and Zachary Yocom; and seven great-grandchildren with another on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Beverly Gunderson; his wife; Hilda; grandchildren, Joseph West and Jane Jones; and son-in-law, Leland Jones.
Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
