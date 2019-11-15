Pendleton
May 18, 1940 — November 9, 2019
Josephine Smith of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away at home surrounded by her family on November 9, 2019.
Jo was born May 18, 1940, to Marion William Deardorff and Merle Maud (Gaylor) Deardorff in Pendleton, Oregon. She was the youngest of seven children, joining three brothers and three sisters. Jo attended school in Pendleton, graduating from High School in 1958.
She married Edward Raymond “Ray” Smith on August 1, 1960, in Pendleton. The couple welcomed three children, a daughter Mal followed by two sons, Claude and Rod. Other than the four years when her husband logged in Halfway, Oregon, Jo spent her life living in the same house — a house her father had converted from a barn to the family home.
In her early work years Jo worked at a grocery store, as a telephone operator, and even drove wheat truck when she was a stay-at-home mom. When her youngest son started school Jo re-entered the workforce as a cook at Washington Elementary School. After a few years there she transferred to Pendleton High School. Jo left the school cafeterias and went to work at St. Anthony Hospital in the cafeteria. While there Jo became a CNA and went to work on the floor where she ended up as the ward clerk in the Family Birth Center. Jo enjoyed working in the birth center where she began collecting items for the New Year baby. Jo retired approximately 19 years ago to enjoy time with her husband and friends.
Jo is survived by her husband Ray; daughter Mal (Kone) Hancock; her sons, Claude (Donella) Smith and Rod (Ilean) Smith; seven granddaughters, two grandsons, and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Marion Woods, Andrew Woods and Adrian Woods; and sisters Millie Schiller and Vera Sams.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 609 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton, Oregon. Viewing will begin at noon prior to the service. Burial will be at Olney Cemetery. Pendleton Pioneer Chapel is handling arrangements.
In Jo’s memory, her daughter is restarting the Pendleton New Year Baby packages. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help fund the gifts for the Pendleton New Year babies.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
