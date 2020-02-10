Pendleton
February 21, 1933 — February 7, 2020
Josephine “Josie” McDaid, 86, of Pendleton, passed away on February 7, 2020, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon, in the loving company of her family. She was born February 21, 1933, in County Kildare, Ireland, to Edward and Mary Kate (Kelly) Corcoran.
Josie grew up with six siblings in a traditional Irish Catholic family. They were a family of very humble beginnings living in a thatched cottage in County Kildare, Ireland, and dreamed of seeing more of the world.
In the 1950s she was working in Manchester, England, where she met her future husband, Mike McDaid. Mike moved to Pendleton in 1958 and a year later proposed to Josie via mail with an engagement ring. She accepted, and on February 27, 1960, she and Mike were wed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pendleton.
When Josie first arrived in Pendleton she worked at St. Anthony Hospital working in the Labor and Delivery unit. She eventually spent many years working for the Pendleton School District in many capacities, first as an aid at Washington School and then at Sunridge Middle School in the kitchen.
Josie loved baking, especially for her grandchildren, who always looked forward to her blueberry muffins and chocolate chip muffins.
Her faith was very important to her and she was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church along with being a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived by her children Mary McDaid of Portland, Jon (Heather) McDaid of Portland, Ed (Nisa) McDaid of Amboy, Wash., and Jodi (Mike) Gaffney of Seattle, Wash.; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike McDaid, in 2017.
Rosary will be held at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton at 7 p.m. on Friday, February, 14, 2020. Josie was an active member of the community and would love for those who knew her to celebrate her life through a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, followed by burial at Olney Cemetery at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow in the parish hall. All are welcome.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
