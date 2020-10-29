Ip-naa-sha-pii-laa-kut-stit’
Pendleton
January 18, 1942 — October 21, 2020
Her parents were Stanilaus James and Eva Williams James. Her maternal grandparents were McKinley Williams and Susie (Colalas) Williams. She grew up on the Umatilla Reservation and spent many hours and days at “Granny’s” place along the Umatilla River. She attended St. Andrew’s Mission School and later Weston, Oregon, High School.
She drove truck during pea and wheat harvest. She was employed in the early 1970s at Tillicum Wiring Company at Mission, and the Lamb Weston plants in Hermiston. Later she was a home care provider for family and community members. She also was a babysitter for not only her family nephews and nieces but community children. She loved children.
She and Arnold were married in 1962 in Walla Walla, Washington. Forty-fifth year anniversary memorabilia was found during cleaning. People would never see one without the other. Both loved the outdoors, the mountains, and the creeks and rivers. Camping, hunting, fishing, gathering foods and medicines and cutting wood was a family affair.
She and Arnold were very active with St. Andrew’s Church, cleaning the church, teaching CCD classes and attending many Kateri conferences and Gonzaga University monthly to obtain certification to assist with church services.
She is survived by brothers Harry James (one daughter and five grandchildren) and Stanley James Sr. (one son, one daughter and two grandchildren), and two sons, Maynard WhiteOwl-Lavadour (and two grandchildren), and Anthony Lavadour.
Preceding her in death were brother Roy James Sr., and two children: daughter Roya James (one daughter and two grandchildren) and son Roy James Jr. Also deceased are numerous cousins; their children, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren survive her. Her family lineage included James, Wocatsie and Williams.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
