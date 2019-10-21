Walla Walla
August 4, 1972 — October 17, 2019
Joshua Solomon Dykes, 47, went to be with Jesus on October 17, 2019. Josh died while doing what he loved, moving cattle back to his ranch.
Josh was a dedicated disciple of the Lord Jesus, a faithful and loving husband, devoted father, cattle rancher (cowboy!), and owner of 9-Mile Ranch in Walla Walla County.
He was born August 4, 1972, in Mission Viejo, California, to Calvin and Sharon Dykes. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Jason. On January 2, 2012, he married the love of his life, Kristin (Brittain) Dykes. Josh was blessed with three beautiful children: Bailey Call (26), Jackson (7), and Shelby (4).
Josh graduated in 1990 from Winlock High School where he was elected Washington State FFA treasurer. He also served on the board of directors for the National Junior American Simmental Association. He attended college at Walla Walla Community College and Washington State University while staying very involved in the cattle industry. In his 20s, Josh took his skills to the auto industry which eventually gave him the means to transition back to fulfilling his life-long dream of being a cattle rancher.
Those close to Josh knew him to be a decisive leader, purpose-driven (only one gear … fast), creative entrepreneur, avid outdoorsman, loyal friend, trusted mentor, generous steward, and faithful servant. He brought out the best in those who worked alongside him. Nothing excited him more than working with the Lord to help others grow toward all they were created to be. He is simply unforgettable.
Josh’s memorial service is 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at Bethel Church in Richland, Wash. Immediately following the service there will be a Celebration of Josh’s Life at Musser Bros. at 3125 Rickenbacker Drive, Pasco, Wash.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to benefit Jackson and Shelby Dykes can be made to the Josh Dykes Memorial Scholarship account at any branch of Baker Boyer Bank.
