Junction City
April 6, 1922 — August 9, 2020
Joyce I. Grasser, 98, former longtime Heppner resident, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her nieces’ home in Junction City, Oregon. A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
She was born April 6, 1922, at Priest River, Idaho, the daughter of Joseph and Lurena Stedman Peterson. Joyce spent parts of two years in Newburg, so she could go to church school. A few years later, Grand Ronde had grown, and both Joyce and her brother Lawrence could attend church school near home. In 1941 she graduated from Academy: Laurelwood. She then attended college in Walla Walla and graduated in 1951.
Joyce was an elementary school teacher for many years. She taught in Myrtle Point, Sweet Home, Klamath Falls, Grants Pass and Roseburg, usually staying two years at a school. Joyce applied for work on the new Bible course that was being introduced by the Radio Group, Voice of Prophecy. She sent in the registration material and was accepted. It was a new experience and she enjoyed it for nine years.
On March 11, 1965, she married Lester S. Grasser at Glendale, California, and the couple then moved to Heppner, Oregon. They enjoyed over 40 wonderful years together. Joyce and Lester enjoyed traveling to visit relatives across America. Included in their travels was a European trip with a tour group in honor of the 500th birthday of the reformer, Martin Luther. The couple also did volunteer driving as a husband-wife team for the Department of Human Resources out of Pendleton for several years, taking people who needed rides for medical appointments.
Joyce was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Barbara, Don, Carl, Crystal, Susan and Bob.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, a sister Iris, and her brothers Lawrence and Joe Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. Please sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
