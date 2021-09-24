Joyce Marie Weathermon (Evans) was born in Toppenish, Washington, on Nov. 12, 1958. She grew up in Richland and Benton City, Washington, where she graduated from Ki-Be High School in 1976.
Joyce attended business college as well as Eastern Oregon University where she studied early childhood development.
In 1980, she married the love of her life, Lynn Weathermon.
After moving to Stanfield in 1990, Joyce opened a daycare and also started a daycare program at the local high school where she later became the high school secretary. Joyce and Lynn retired to Tollgate in 2019 where they would travel and spend time with their family.
Joyce’s passions were raising her children and attending their many sporting activities, spending time with her grandchildren, crafting, quilting and family campouts.
Joyce is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Louise and Lloyd Judkins; step-sister, Bambi Judkins; and step-brother, Lloyd Judkins II.
She is survived by her husband, Lynn Weathermon; children, Justin (Catherine) Weathermon, Danielle (James) Snell, Crystal (David) Olden; grandchildren, Brooks, Isabelle and Henry; her father, David Evans; her sister, Tina Rossine; and brother, Allen Evans.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at the Island City City Hall, 10605 Island Ave., Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Friends and family may share memories of Joyce and leave condolences to the family at mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.
