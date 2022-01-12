Juan Irusta, 88, of Hermiston passed away on January 8, 2022. John was born in the Basque region of Spain in the city of Berriatua, province of Bizkaia on March 27, 1933 to Jose Maria and Jacinta Elu Aristondo. John was the fourth of six children.
John married Dominica Laca in Spain on February 11, 1961 and soon thereafter started to build their family. In April 1964, John left Spain to seek work in the United States where he began a career in the sheep industry. From tending bands of sheep in the mountains of Idaho to eventually working for C2L feedlot, John was a dedicated worker who made it his mission to provide for his family. In August 1975, John was able to move Dominica and their four boys from Spain to a brand new home in Hermiston.
John very much enjoyed fishing and hunting. Spending time near the water with bait on a line was definitely his happy-place.
John was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife, Dominica of Hermiston; his sister, Begonia of Spain; brother, Feliz of California; sons, Aitor and Tony of Hermiston, Andres (Trudy) of Scottsdale, AZ, Manuel (Mikka) of Hood River, OR; six grandchildren and five great granddaughters.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday January 14, 2022 at Hermiston Cemetery in Hermiston, OR. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Donations in John's memory can be made to Meals on Wheels in Hermiston.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to†www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
