Gresham
May 11, 1933 — August 31, 2019
Juanita Ayers Widmer passed away on August 31, 2019, in Gresham, Oregon, at the age of 85. Juanita was born on May 11, 1933, in Heppner, Oregon.
Juanita married Denny Widmer on February 24, 1978, in Vancouver, Washington. Denny died in 2012.
Juanita liked to read and play golf.
She is survived by her son Robert Widmer and her two daughters, Shelley Martin and Shannon Ramon, plus her four grandchildren.
Graveside service will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., in Portland, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.