Pendleton
April 16, 1927 — June 13, 2019
Juanita Harper Bradshaw was born on April 16, 1927, in Le Flore, Oklahoma. She passed on June 13, 2019, in a care facility in Pendleton, Oregon, at the age of 92.
She lived in many different places, including Baker City, Pendleton, Sweet Home and Meacham, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Gertrude (Chronister) Harper; brothers O.B. Harper, Dirrell Harper, Bud Harper, Jimmy Harper and Wayne Harper; sister Gwenda (Harper) Hackworth; and her son Gary Lynn Shelton.
She is survived by her sisters Yvonne (Harper) Bean of Texas and Barbara (Harper) Tenbush of Sweet Home, Oregon; her children Paul Shelton of Pendleton, Oregon, Bubba (Glyn) Shelton of Chester, California, Sue (Uselton) Johnston and Don Johnston of Sweet Home, Oregon, Judy (Uselton) Nord of Pendleton, Oregon, Trudie (Uselton) Zemmer and Leslie Zemmer of Baker City, Oregon, Kimberly (Uselton) Wilson and Bill Wilson of Springfield, Oregon, and adopted daughter Cindy Phillips of Pendleton, Oregon; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was well known for crocheting hats, baby things and lap blankets and donating to those in need. She loved her LDS Church family and we very much appreciate all their help and guidance in our time of need, especially the Relief Society Women. They were amazing!
She was a very kind and honest woman and had no problem telling it like it was, and her love was always unconditional. She will be very missed by all who knew her.
