Pendleton
January 18, 1945 — December 21, 2020
Judi Darlene Minkler passed away on December 21, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon.
She was born in Everett, Washington, on January 18, 1945, to Siever and Beatrice Bunch. Judi graduated from Arlington High School, Arlington, Washington, in 1963.
Judi came to Eastern Oregon in 1969 and worked for Smith Frozen Foods before acquiring her cosmetology license and opening The Hair Shop in Athena. Her beautician work allowed her to express her creative side and work with the many loyal patrons in the community. She developed many friendships over the years.
Her passions were her art, her animals, and family gatherings at the river property.
Judi is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dave Minkler; children Scott Meadows (Marlene), Chad Meadows (Tylene), Chet Meadows (Sherri), Jonie Mills (Travis) and Tony Minkler (Jessica); sister Peg Hartsock and brother Dan Bunch; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and stepsons Mark Meadows and Grant Minkler.
A private family get-together will be held when the flowers bloom up the river.
Donations in her memory may be made to Pendleton PAWS.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
