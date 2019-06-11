Hermiston
August 16, 1939 — June 9, 2019
Judith Helen Kurtz of Hermiston was born August 16, 1939, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Andrew and Frances (Trester) Neils. She passed away in Pasco, Washington, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 79.
Judith grew up, attended her schooling and graduated from high school in Sheboygan, Wis. In the early 1960s she moved to Los Angeles, California. She then moved to Oregon, living in Salem, then Lexington, before moving to Hermiston in the late 1970s. In Hermiston, she worked for Simplot as a potato trimmer for many years until retiring.
Judith enjoyed sewing, traveling, being a member of the Red Hat Society and going out to eat with friends for special occasions.
Judith married Gustave Kurtz in the early 1960s. From this union two children were born, Cynthia and Christopher. The couple later divorced.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia; her parents; nine siblings; and a great-granddaughter, EmmaLee.
She is survived by a son, Chris (Myla) Kurtz; three grandchildren, Amanda and Zachary Kurtz and Jimmy Lee Tourville; five great-grandchildren; brother Herbie Neils; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Arrangements are pending. A private interment will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Umatilla.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
