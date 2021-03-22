Pendleton-Pilot Rock
January 14, 1939 — February 24, 2021
Judy Bowman passed away in February at her winter home in Nevada. She was born to Wayne Oliver Bowman and Grace Ricks Bowman on January 14, 1939.
Judy's great-grandparents were Pendleton pioneers, Oliver Purl Bowman and Laura Evalina Stickler Bowman. Her great-grandfather built Pendleton's Bowman Hotel and owned Emigrant Springs in the early 1900s.
Judy was raised on her family's ranch in the Pilot Rock area. Her father, Wayne, held a pilot's license and Judy had the unique experience of being flown to school in his airplane!
Judy graduated from Pilot Rock schools and the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. She was employed as assistant to the district attorney at the Umatilla County Courthouse. Later, she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where she worked for a CPA firm. She belonged to several organizations including the Moose, Eagles and Elks.
Along with her family, she shared a love of cars and enjoyed attending car shows. She owned several "classy" cars over the years. She also enjoyed playing golf and gardening. In retirement, she and her long-time companion, Bill White, traveled throughout the states of Alaska, Utah, Nevada and Arizona. They also spent much time in Mexico.
Judy was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and friend, Bill White.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheri Clarke, her son-in-law, Scott Clarke and grandchildren, Amanda Clarke and Cameron Clarke.
Due to covid, a small family graveside service will be held at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
In lieu of flowers, optional memorial donations may be made to Pioneer Humane Society/Paws, P.O. Box 1876, Pendleton, Oregon 97801 or to the American Diabetes Association (800-342-2383) or their online website. Online condolences can be sent to: judy.bowman.condolence@gmail.com.
