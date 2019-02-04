Everett, Washington
July 14, 1942 — January 26, 2019
Judith “Judy” (Paine) Shannon, of Everett, Washington, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, January 26, 2019.
She was born July 14, 1942, in Norfolk, Virginia, to William Shannon Cochell of Heppner, who was serving in the Navy during WWII, and Virginia Dean Cochell. Her early years were spent in Heppner and then on Willow Creek at Wilkinson Ranch after her father Bill's death in 1949. Judy graduated from Heppner High School, class of 1960. She attended Pacific University, Columbia Basin College and Marylhurst College.
Judy, from an early age, loved to read, write poetry, draw, paint, play the piano and sing. She was a prolific poet and had a poetry collection published called “The Lizard King.” She sang in the Heppner Methodist Church choir growing up and she lent her lovely voice to a high school trio. She loved horses and was a member of the Morrow County Rodeo Court as princess in 1959. She later co-owned a horse ranch in Harrison, Idaho, with her husband Richard. She and Richard Paine, a cowboy on Wilkinson Ranch, met in Heppner in the 1950s and married in 1962. They had two children, Nancy and Shawn Paine.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, William Shannon Cochell and Virginia (Cochell) Wilkinson, and the love of her life, Richard Paine. She was also pre-deceased by stepfather Dick Wilkinson.
Survivors include daughter Nancy Paine of Marysville, Wash., Nancy's children Jessica (Michael) Lineman with Judy's great-grandchild on the way, Logan Baker and Dylan Shalan; Judy's son Shawn Paine (Nuala) of Crofton, Md., and their children Jack and Emily; Judith's sister Pam (Mark) Wunderlich of Heppner, niece Angela (Mike) and grandnephew Ian Elliott of Oceanside, Calif.; aunt Shirley Rugg of Heppner; and several cousins across the U.S.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be planned for spring or early summer and will be announced.
