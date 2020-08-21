Pendleton
February 12, 1940 — August 15, 2020
Judy Marie Dickey (Rayburn) passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Judy was born on Feb. 12, 1940, in Pasco, Washington, to Dale Rayburn and Mary Rayburn-Day.
As a young girl, her family moved around with her father’s job in the Corps of Engineers. From Pasco, she went on to live in: Port Angeles, Washington; Bremerton, Washington; Kalispell, Montana; and finally Hermiston, Oregon. Hermiston would be where she attended high school and would meet her future husband, Jim Dickey.
Judy and Jim would marry in 1957, and from there they begin raising a family, moving from La Grande, Oregon, to Corvallis, Oregon, Sacramento, California, and eventually to Pendleton, Oregon. Pendleton would become the family’s hometown over the next 60 years.
Judy became very active in the community and supported multiple organizations and charitable causes. She volunteered her time and resources toward many interests, including knitting children’s clothes to donate to the local hospital, sewing costumes for the BMCC theater program, and was a proud captain for her Relay of Life team. Judy was also a volunteer member through Altrusa, where she would help with many community events as well as play an active role in their “Little Red Bookshelf” program. She particularly valued the friendships she made along the way through volunteering.
Judy had a welcoming heart and made friends easily. She enjoyed her years as an allergy technician, and it made her happy that so many of her patients were quick to remember her, even well past her retirement. She was well known for her kindness but she especially shined as a mother, grandmother and wife.
Judy enjoyed her large family where she was constantly surrounded by love. She is survived by her husband Jim Dickey and her son Mark Dickey, both of Pendleton, Oregon; daughters Sherry Dickey of Kirkland, Washington, Diane Long of Pendleton, Oregon, and Kathy Ward of Portland, Oregon; and her sister Marilyn Munger of The Dalles, Oregon.
Judy was a loved grandmother as well and is survived by Joshua Dickey, Taylor Smith, Kyle Ward, Maddison Long and Emily Long. Her grandkids would agree she perfected being a grandmother.
A private gravesite service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Olney Cemetery.
Her family is grateful that she fought so long and hard against the cancer that eventually took her from them. She was truly a kind and caring person and will be missed by many.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
