Yachats
June 26, 1953 — June 18, 2021
Julie was born June 26, 1953 in Pendleton, Oregon, to Beverly Goodman and Elvin (Bud) Goodyear. Their family owned and operated the local Ranch Market where at a young age Julie worked for her parents and helped with all aspects of the store. Julie especially enjoyed working with her grandma, Bernie Goodman, who taught Julie many life lessons at an early age.
Julie was a lover of adventure and the outdoors. She loved riding horses around her home town and playing golf, for which she had a natural gift.
Julie graduated from Pendleton High School in 1971 and remained very close with those in her class. She then attended college in Klamath Falls, and graduated from the Oregon Institute of Technology in 1975 with a degree in medical technology. This would also be where she met the future father of her children and friend, William (Bill) Harry Bongers.
After college the two moved to Washington, D.C., for a year to complete their education. In 1976 the two would make their way to Redmond, Oregon, where they purchased land and built their first home together. Julie and Bill had their first child, a son, in 1979, Andrew Josef (Sef) Bongers, and soon to follow a daughter in 1982, Cory Ann Bongers.
Julie worked and retired from the Central Oregon District Hospital in Redmond. After her retirement she continued to pursue her love and passion for golf, spending much of her time at the Juniper Golf Course. Julie competed in many women’s golf tournaments, winning championships many years over. Her natural ability at the sport and her sportsmanship earned her a well-respected reputation in the region.
Julie moved to Yachats, Oregon, in 2014 to fulfill a lifelong dream of living at the coast. She enjoyed hiking, whale watching, community social events, and spending quality time with her closest friends by the beach. She is remembered fondly by her friends as being energetic, having a great sense of humor, and for having a truly infectious laugh.
Julie passed away on June 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Beverly and Elvin Goodyear. She is survived by her sister, Pamela Halme; children Sef (Cassidy) Bongers and Cory (Justin) Denmark; and five grandchildren, Logan, Jovie and Vaughn Bongers, and Josef and Cru Denmark. Julie adored her family, always ready to share stories, pictures and videos of her grandkids, and was very proud of her children.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
To honor Julie and her love for her community and the ocean, you may choose to donate to either of the following organizations and recognize her in your donation: SOLVE | Donate (solveoregon.org), or https://appengine.egov.com/apps/or/oct/donationpayment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.