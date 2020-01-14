Enterprise
October 29, 1950 — December 30, 2019
Julie Eubanks passed away in her home surrounded by her children and husband after a long battle with cancer related to Lynch Syndrome.
Julie’s ancestors were pioneers in Wallowa Valley. Her mother, Peggy Lee Reavis, was born and raised in Enterprise. Her grandmother India (Ault) Reavis was a schoolteacher and her grandfather D.B. Reavis was the county clerk. Julie’s father, Irvin Mann, and his family also had a presence in the county as cattlemen and landowners. Julie was born in Walla Walla and raised on the Mann cattle ranch near Stanfield.
Julie graduated from Hermiston High School in 1968 and graduated from Willamette University with a degree in political science. She started her career working at the legislature in Salem where her father was a state representative and later director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture under Governor McCall.
Julie later moved to Portland where she worked in insurance and then banking achieving the title of senior vice president for U.S. Trust Company before transitioning to the role of major gift officer for Providence St. Vincent Medical Foundation’s Brain Institute. In this role, she had many accomplishments including fundraising for the hospital’s interactive surgical MRI and championing the implementation of telemedicine in rural hospitals, including Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Telemedicine allows specialists to remotely diagnose stroke and other ailments, saving many lives.
Julie was a board member and president of the Northwest Planned Giving Roundtable during her career, and in retirement served on the board of the Wallowa County Humane Society. She was also a member of the county’s chapter R of P.E.O., as were her mother and grandmother Reavis.
She met her future husband, Oregon Symphony musician Mark Eubanks, in 1981 on a blind date in Portland. Their children are John, Gillian and Miles Eubanks of Portland. In 2014 Julie and Mark moved to Enterprise after building a home on Alder Slope within view of her great-great-grandfather’s pink home atop Reavis Lane.
Julie is survived by her siblings Lee Ann Eggleston and Linc Mann of Portland and Debbie Buhler of Brookings, and her aunt Pat Hopper and cousins Susie Lyon and Patsy Taylor of Umatilla County. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother David Mann, and cousins Mike and Sally Hopper.
Remembrances may be directed to the Wallowa County Humane Society and to Lynch Syndrome International, which supports research for this inherited gene mutation.
