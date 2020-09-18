Pendleton
November 18, 1927 — September 13, 2020
Julie M. Clark, 92, longtime resident of Pendleton, Oregon, went peacefully to Heaven on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, surrounded by her family.
Julie was born on November 18, 1927, in Poulseur, Belgium, to Lucien and Victorine Compere. She was raised in Barvaux, Belgium, where her parents had a hotel bed and breakfast. She lived through World War II and the Nazi occupation of Belgium, and even of her family’s home. Despite this, when the American army liberated her town, they were able to welcome into their home some of the American soldiers. Destiny would have it that one of them would eventually become her brother-in-law.
It was in 1947 that she sailed from France to America. The ship arrived in New York. Even though she had no knowledge of the English language, she managed quite well to find the train, which took her clear across the country to Weiser, Idaho. Her sister, Nelly, and husband Maynard picked her up and took her to their home in John Day, Oregon.
While in John Day, she met and married Woody Clark in 1948. They had two children, Eddy and Linda. They moved to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1954, and eight years later they had six more children: Mary, Johnny, Julieann, Danny, Monica and Vicky. They were married for 35 years.
Julie was a loving housewife and dedicated mother to her eight children. She regularly attended the Catholic church, as her faith was very important to her. Christmas and birthdays were always a priority with Julie and special to all her children. She enjoyed flying lessons, dancing and playing the piano. She liked antiques, refinished many pieces of antique furniture and had quite a collection over the years.
With her French accent and friendly personality, she made friends easily with many people and sincerely cared about them and their lives. She was always kind, loving and thoughtful. She put other people’s needs before her own and was a prime example of a true Christian.
Julie is lovingly survived by her sons Eddy Clark of Pendleton, John (Jackie) Clark of Wichita, Kansas, and Dan (Toni) Clark of Kennewick, Washington; daughters Linda Clark of Pendleton, Mary (Steve) Gaynor of Hermiston, Oregon, Julie (Brent) Shepherd of Sammamish, Washington, Monica (Francis) Mercy of Barvaux, Belgium, and Vicky Clark-Schmidt of Pendleton; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brother Lucien Compere of Pendleton; and two nieces and two nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, Lucien Compere; mother Victorine Compere; sister and brother-in-law Nelly and Maynard Burt; and nephew Shawn Compere.
Visitation will be Monday, September 21 from 2-6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton, followed by recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, September 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Pendleton (Mission) for family only due to COVID restrictions.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at burnsmortuary.com. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
