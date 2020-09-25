Hermiston
Sept. 29, 1929 — Sept. 22, 2020
Julius “Jay” Vetter of Hermiston was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Shields, North Dakota, the son of Conrad and Theresa (Noel) Vetter. He passed away in Hermiston on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 90.
The family moved to Vanport, Oregon, he attended Roosevelt High School then returned to Shield, North Dakota, to teach. He joined the North Dakota National Guard, then transferred to active duty. He was a “Field Wireman” in the Korean War and recently awarded the “Ambassador of Peace Medal” from the Korean government. He moved to Eastern Oregon and worked for Pacific Northwest Bell Telecommunications for 34 years as a repair splice lineman, retiring in the early 1980s. He worked for the Hermiston School District as a groundskeeper custodian.
Jay enjoyed hunting and raising registered Hereford cattle. He and his brother, Larry, often had in-depth and colorful discussions as to which breed was the better “horned” or “polled.” Communication with his siblings remained a very important priority throughout his life. He loved drawing, painting and teaching young children to write their names as soon as they could hold a pencil; sharing special coffee and breakfast with his grandchildren. He created albums of newspaper clippings and photos of the accomplishments of his grandchildren.
Jay was active in his community: the Umatilla Baptist Church, Hermiston Jaycee’s, the VFW, Hermiston Little League and a life member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Jay married Darlene Gifford on July 24, 1954, in Pendleton, Oregon, and from this union two daughters were born, Viki and Jan. The couple later divorced, and he later married Dorothy Queen on April 22, 1970, in Portland, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy; children, Viki Desler, Jan (Bob) Schroth, Ron Moon, Pamela (Jeff) Mayberry, Diane Eveland and Christine (Hurshy) Howell; an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Agnes Stewart and Adeline (Victor) Meindl; brother, Larry (Eileen) Vetter; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy, Arnold and Alvin; and sister, Helen Scherr.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Telephone Pioneers of America, The Arc Umatilla County and TruCare Pregnancy Resource Center.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.