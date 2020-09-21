Pendleton
June 19, 1929 — Sept. 12, 2020
June Cecelia (Rosenberg) Kamm left her earthly home to be with her Lord Saturday morning, Sept. 12, 2020, in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 91. June had been living in Boise with her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sherri Kamm, for the last year, and they were by her side when she passed.
Scott and Sherri were constantly amazed by June’s positive attitude as she struggled with her health, as well as her love for life in general. Even though she suffered for many years with dementia, she never lost her sharp (and frequently wildly inappropriate) sense of humor or her quick wit.
Born June Rosenberg on June 19, 1929, to Herman Claus Rosenberg and Nora Harvey Rosenberg and grew up on the Rosenberg family ranch.
June went to the catholic school so she could take art classes. She was a talented artist. After she married her artwork was more in the field of crafts but it was still very pretty and she really enjoyed painting on sweatshirts. She graduated from Pendleton High School and married Les Kamm in 1947.
They lived in Pilot Rock and then Pendleton where they raised their seven children. June was a stay-at-home mom and wife who devoted her life to raising her family. She was also a talented seamstress.
She made many unique patterns of bell bottom pants and western shirts and dressed her little girls in these fancy outfits when they went to rodeos. She even made dad’s western shirts in the early years of their marriage and starched his Wranglers to perfection. Even after all her children were grown and had families of their own, when it was suggested to June that she might want to get a job at a school since she loved kids her response was: “I have a job, taking care of your dad.” And that is what she did. After her husband of 60 years passed on, she devoted her time to caring for her oldest son, Wade, who was disabled in a rodeo accident.
June had many friends that she and Les made while Les was competing on the professional rodeo circuit, and June loved staying in touch with them over the years and seeing them when they came to Pendleton for the Round-Up. She had a long Christmas list and loved hearing from friends.
The last few years of June’s life she and Wade lived in assisted living, which she loved for the company and care she received from the other residents and staff. When June’s health needs started to exceed what assisted living could provide for her, she moved in with Scott and Sherri and they took care of her needs in the months before her death.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Les Kamm; parents, Herman and Nora; her sister, Mildred Rosenberg Simpson; and her brothers, Sonny and Jim Rosenberg.
She is survived by her seven children, Susan Carrico, Sally (Ross) Alexander, Shari Kamm, Wade Kamm, Scott (Sherri) Kamm, Syndie (Brian) Freeland and Brett (Kelli) Kamm, and grandchildren, Garth Davis, Harlin and Casey Carrico, Heather (Bryan) Klein, Andrea (Brooks) Quaintance, Chase (Melissa) Fisher, and Ty (Whitney) Fisher, Gabrielle and Hanna Kamm, Koty and Kaci Kamm. She also is survived by numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service is in the planning stages pending coronavirus developments.
