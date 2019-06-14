Salem
June 10, 1925 — March 29, 2019
June would say "she lived, loved and laughed." June O. Kononen was born June Olga Jyleen on June 10, 1925, to Olga (Kittilla) Jyleen and Alfred Jyleen in Ferndale, Michigan. June passed away on March 29, 2019, in Salem, Oregon.
After WWII, June moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where she met, fell in love with and married Ellis F. Kononen. They had two children, Elaine M. (Kononen) Cutting and Arni R. Kononen. Her husband, Ellis, and son, Arni, preceded her in death.
June loved her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She loved family and her many great friends. She believed in giving back to the community, volunteering for numerous organizations throughout her 70 years in Pendleton.
June was ever the punster. She believed a life without humor was not a life at all.
Olney Cemetery internment will be on July 5, 2019, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, June would like you to either volunteer or donate to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.