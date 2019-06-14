June Kononen

Kononen

Salem

June 10, 1925 — March 29, 2019

June would say "she lived, loved and laughed." June O. Kononen was born June Olga Jyleen on June 10,  1925, to Olga (Kittilla) Jyleen and Alfred Jyleen in Ferndale, Michigan. June passed away on March 29, 2019, in Salem, Oregon.

After WWII, June moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where she met, fell in love with and married Ellis F.  Kononen. They had two children, Elaine M. (Kononen) Cutting and Arni R. Kononen. Her husband, Ellis,  and son, Arni, preceded her in death.

June loved her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She  loved family and her many great friends. She believed in giving back to the community, volunteering for  numerous organizations throughout her 70 years in Pendleton.

June was ever the punster. She believed a life without humor was not a life at all.

Olney Cemetery internment will be on July 5, 2019, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, June would like you to  either volunteer or donate to your favorite charity.

