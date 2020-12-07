Hermiston
April 28, 1981 — November 24, 2020
Justin Douglas Simmons was born on April 28, 1981, in Hermiston, Oregon, to Larry and Debbie Simmons. He passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020, at the age of 39, in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord.
Justin grew up and spent his entire childhood in Hermiston, Oregon. In high school he loved to hunt, play golf, play baseball and hang out with family and friends. He graduated from Hermiston High School in 1999. After high school, he went to Lane Community College where he continued to play baseball. In 2001 he moved back to Hermiston to begin his career at Simmons Financial Group, where he went on to become the president of the company.
On August 30, 2003, he married the love of his life, Alissa Edwards. He met and fell in love with Alissa in the second grade. One of his greatest life missions from that day on was to take care of her. They had two children together, daughter Isabella and son Lane. He loved to watch and coach everything his children were involved in. His passions were God, family, friends, coaching, hunting, camping, cooking and just hanging out.
He was survived by beloved wife, Alissa Simmons, Hermiston, Oregon; daughter Isabella Simmons, Hermiston, Oregon; son Lane Simmons, Hermiston, Oregon; parents Larry and Debbie Simmons, Hermiston, Oregon; in-laws Kevin and Kay Edwards, Hermiston, Oregon; sister Tiffany (Jacob) Neighbors, Hermiston, Oregon; in-laws Marc (Alma) Edwards, Spokane, Washington, Angela (Joe) Young, Hermiston, Oregon, Vern (Steph) Edwards, Hermiston, Oregon, Jessi (Klint) Mills, Stanfield, Oregon, and Dan (Michelle) Edwards, Hermiston, Oregon; grandpa Vern Hoskins; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Frank and Lorna Alvarez, Edward and Dorothy Simmons and Ann Hoskinsn and sister-in-law Tiffany Edwards Hayward.
With current COVID restrictions and out of safety and concern for everyone, we will be limiting the funeral service to family. Please join us with your thoughts and prayers on December 12 at 1 p.m. When it is appropriate to do so, the family will be having a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to our local Made to Thrive directly or c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Justin with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
