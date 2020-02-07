Hermiston
May 9, 1984 — February 4, 2020
Justin Richard Waddell was born May 9, 1984, in Hermiston, Ore. He passed February 4, 2020, in Hermiston. Justin was 35 years old.
Justin was a lifetime resident of the Umatilla and Hermiston area. Justin lived with his father (Richard Dorn Waddell) until his father’s passing July 19, 1996. Justin and his brother Mathew then became part of the Larry and J. Deane Coombs family.
Justin was undeniably the proud father of four beautiful children: Makaiyla, Kamri, Kaden and Kloie.
Justin loved the outdoors, exploring and creating new adventures. Justin also enjoyed going to concerts and special events were he had the opportunity to meet some of his favorite actors.
Justin is survived by his longtime partner Ashley Riley; his mother Laurie Ann LeGrand; his grandmother Hattie Bechler; his parents Larry Coombs and J. Deane Coombs; his brothers Mathew Waddell, Nathen Waddell and Jamie Coombs; his sisters Ashley Ayres and Michelle LaGrand; his four children Makaiyla Waddell, Kamri Waddell, Kaden Waddell and Kloaie Waddell; his aunt Trina Parish Waddell, and his uncle Tom Waddell.
Justin is preceded in death by his father, Richard Dorn Waddell, and his grandfather, Charles Robert Bechler.
Services will be held at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.