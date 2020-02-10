Pendleton
June 20, 1957 — February 7, 2020
Karen Cecile Jim, 62, of Pendleton, died Friday February 7, 2020, in Richland, Washington.
Karen was born June 20, 1957, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Kenneth and Augustine Bill. She attended Ft. Sill Indian School and also St. Andrews School, and she eventually earned her GED.
Karen married Myron Jim and they had been married 30 years. When she was young she helped her mother clean elders' homes. She enjoyed being a homemaker and also was a floor worker at the old Bingo hall, and worked at Wildhorse gaming resort for 9 years, working up to snack bar supervisor and earning employee of the month several times during her employment.
Karen enjoyed spending time gathering traditional foods and beading. She helped with concessions during Round-Up selling fry bread. She also liked playing bingo and spending time making crafts and cooking. Karen volunteered with transport for the youth activities and church at St. Andrews Mission.
She is survived by her husband Myron Jim; children Isaac Cirano and Joel Minthorn, both of Pendleton, Oregon; grandchildren Nathan Ciriano, Alicia Ciriano and Nicky Ciriano; two great-grandchildren; her aunt Faydena Luke; her brothers and sister Gary Sampson, James Bill, Alan Bill, Theodore Bill and Angene Bill; and numerous cousins from the Thompson, Bill and Jim families.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Augustine Bill; her brothers Leo Sampson, Mike Bill and Christopher Bill; and sister-in-law Annette Bill.
Dressing Service Monday, February 10, 2020, 3 p.m., Burns Mortuary, Pendleton, Oregon; Recitation of the Holy Rosary Monday, February 10, 2020, 6 p.m., Agency Long House, Mission, Oregon, followed by Washat Service at 7 p.m.; Final Seven Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 7 a.m.; Funeral Mass Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 9 a.m., St. Andrews Mission; followed by burial at Agency Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary off Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
