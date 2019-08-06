Irrigon
April 8, 1955 — August 3, 2019
Karen Kay Edwards of Irrigon was born April 8, 1955, in Wishek, North Dakota, the daughter of Alvin and Martha (Remmick) Abell. She passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Hermiston at the age of 64.
As a child, Karen moved to Oregon with her family and attended school in Umatilla. She married Dale Badoux on Sept. 18, 1971, and from this union two sons, Travis and Jason, were born. After the marriage ended in divorce, she moved to Gillette, Wyoming, in the early 1980s. She met Ronald Edwards in Wyoming and the couple were united in marriage on Dec. 7, 1985. The couple had a good life together which included many adventures. They returned to Eastern Oregon in 2008 to be closer to her family.
Karen worked in many fields, such as for Marlette Manufactured Homes in Hermiston, as a housekeeper, a convenience store clerk, a hospital receptionist as well as other areas of employment.
She enjoyed reading, sewing and quilting as hobbies.
She loved her kids and her grandkids very much. She was well liked by everyone she met, had a big heart for helping other people and was a good Christian woman. She was a member of Victory Lighthouse Church in Hermiston. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Shirley and Darlene; and a brother, Tim.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ronald; sons Travis Badoux, and Jason Badoux and significant other Lisa Burrer; sisters Kathy and husband Tim Braunagel, and Cindy and husband Bruce Quittschreiber; brothers Jim Abell and Rob Abell; grandchildren Chelsea Badoux and Caden Badoux; and many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
