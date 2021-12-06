Karen Reid Valentine Burk passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, due to respiratory failure at the age of 81. Born on March 15, 1940, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Jim and Ruth Valentine. Jim later married Susan Thomson and Karen and her sister, Kay, joined the blended family in Echo, Oregon. She graduated from Heppner High School in 1958. As much as she loved growing up on the ranch, she ventured off to attend college at Oregon State University and Santa Rosa California Junior College, where she studied business.
With her amazing sense of humor and adventurous spirit, Karen was able to have multiple careers in her lifetime. Some of which included, banking, heavy equipment operator and proud Local 701 member and retail department manager. There was no job she couldn’t do.
She met her best friend, Carol Sue, while working at a bank. Karen later met and married Carol’s brother, Ted Burk, on March 5, 1973. They lived in Portland, Oregon, the remainder of their lives. Their only child, Suzanna Kay, was her pride and joy and she loved watching her play sports. She was elated to have two granddaughters, McKenna, 19, and Mallorie, 14, whom she loved to the moon and back.
She also cherished time spent with friends and family. She loved hosting events and she was the life of the party with her quick wit, funny pranks, and hilarious stories. Karen loved all sports, but especially college football, and the Oregon State Beavers.
Karen lived with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters since Ted’s passing in 2018. She loved playing Jeopardy with the family, talking about sports and going out to eat. She loved a good cheeseburger.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Preceded in death, her loving husband of 45 years, Ted; sister, Kay; her beloved grandmother, Edna, and parents, Jim, Ruth and Susan; and Aunt Helen and many other friends and family members.
A celebration of life will be held at the Milwaukie Elks Lodge No. 142 at 13121 S.E. McLoughlin Blvd., Oak Grove, OR 97222, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. Food will be served, stories will be shared, and laughs will be had. Please join us in celebrating the amazing life of Karen Burk.
