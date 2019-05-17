Pendleton
January 28, 1946 — May 5, 2019
Karen Schiewe, 73, of Pendleton, died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, on May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Pendleton. Burial will be in Olney Cemetery.
Karen was born on January 28, 1946, in Oregon City, Oregon, to Chet and Mary (Miller) Schiewe. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1964. She attended Blue Mountain Community College, taking classes in business and typing, where she gained skills that would later serve her well as a clerk in the Umatilla County Assessor’s Office.
Karen led a life marked by her interest in others. She put the welfare of family members, friends, animals, and even people she didn’t know as her highest priority. She especially loved buying gifts for the children in her life, often giving stuffed animals and books. A voracious reader herself, she believed that all children should have access to books.
Karen is survived by her sister Sandy Macomber and her brother-in-law Dan of Pendleton; brother Roger Schiewe and sister-in-law Janean of Beaverton; four nieces and nephews, Mark Macomber, Mahri Macomber, Ryan Schiewe and Jill (Schiewe) Arzie; 10 great-nieces and -nephews; and her great-great-niece and -nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS (Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter) or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, c/o Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Online condolences may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
