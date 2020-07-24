Pendleton
December 12, 1961 — July 20, 2020
Karin Dawn Thompson was born December 12, 1961, in Baker, Oregon, to Donald and Carol Thompson, and joined siblings Kristin and Erik. She passed away in Pendleton on July 20, 2020, at age 58.
When Karin was nearly 3 years old, the family moved from Halfway, Oregon, to Spokane, Washington, where she attended Spokane public schools through her junior year at Shadle Park High School. Her one deviation from this was her attendance as a first-grader at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois, where Dad was also attending classes. In 1979 the family, now with the addition of little sisters Julie and Sonia, again relocated, moving to Milton-Freewater, where Karin graduated from McLoughlin High School with the Class of 1980.
Karin held various jobs in the area, one of the most memorable being her time with Nelson Irrigation Company. Later employment was principally as a caregiver.
Milton-Freewater was her home all of her adult life. Her sense of humor and ready laugh are much missed.
Karin is survived by her parents, Don and Carol Thompson of Pendleton; sisters Kristin Thompson of Boise, Idaho, Julie Maher (Joe Hull) of Pendleton, and Sonia (Mark) Eggert of Bend; brother Erik (Lilinda) Thompson of Meridian, Idaho; longtime friend and companion Russell Kinsfather of Milton-Freewater; nine nieces and nephews; several grand-nieces and -nephews; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
