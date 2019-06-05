Portland
Jan. 22, 1931 — June 3, 2019
Katherine Lavelle Minthorn, 88, of Portland, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Sunnyside Medical Center. She was born January 26, 1931, in Pendleton, Oregon, to William Minthorn and Mamie (Patawa) Minthorn.
She attended school at St. Andrew's on the Umatilla Reservation; Mission Grade School; boarding school and public school in Warm Springs, Oregon; grade school in Madras, Oregon; junior high and high school in Pendleton, Oregon; Haskell Institute in Kansas; and Stragers Business School in Washington, D.C.
She grew up on the Umatilla Reservation, Warm Springs, Oregon, and as an adult moved to Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon. She worked for the U.S. Government Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Interior Department in Washington, D.C., and in Portland, Oregon, receiving awards in 1960 and 1964 for the Department of the Interior and also received certificates of superior performance for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
She volunteered for the Red Cross and was a volunteer Braillist.
She is survived by her brothers Antone C. Minthorn, Douglas D. Minthorn and Peter A. Minthorn, all of Pendleton, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Mamie (Patawa) Minthorn, her sister Romona Minthorn Schneider, and brothers Frederick and Gilbert Timothy Minthorn.
Rosary will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton. Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Tutuilla Church.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
