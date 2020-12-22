Charbonneau
September 30, 1944 — December 13, 2020
Kathy Gibbons unexpectedly passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her home in Charbonneau of a heart attack. She will be missed a great deal, though her legacy will live on in the lives she touched.
Kathleen Ann Lynch was born in Hermiston, Oregon, on September 30, 1944, to Barbara and Ed Lynch. She graduated from Hermiston High School in 1962 and started her higher education at Marylhurst College, transferred to Oregon State University, pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated with a teaching degree in 1966.
Kathy started her long passionate career as an educator at Sunset Valley Elementary School in Beaverton. In her nearly 54 years with the district, she taught full time, job shared, substituted for colleagues, administered TAG testing and was certified for ESL.
Besides leaving a legacy in the schools with thousands of children, she was the first to volunteer for civic activities. Her favorite nonprofits benefited from Kathy’s tireless energy, generous spirit and cheerful nature. She supported children in foster care through the Cypress Auxiliary of the Boys and Girls Aid, was a greeter at Resurrection Catholic Parish, helped with the Oregon Food Bank, was a member of the Garden Club and Ladies Golf Groups at Charbonneau.
Playing pitch and bridge with her friends were regular activities. Kathy and Jim were part of the Mystery Dinner group for 40 years. She liked to travel, but never to the same place twice.
Kathy’s cousins, teaching colleagues, lifelong friends, classmates, sorority sisters, neighbors and her special “OK sis” will all miss her selfless “how can I help” attitude and sparkling smile.
If you knew Kathy, you knew her family was her greatest joy. She was married to Jim for more than 51 years and was the perfect partner and companion for all of life’s ups and downs. Their marriage was an outstanding example of patience, balance, humor and true love. Her daughters, Melissa (Gilley) and Jill (Drach), were lucky to have this spirited, energetic, caring woman for a mother. From special birthday parties to high school booster club, she supported the girls’ every endeavor. Most recently, she helped Jill relocate back to Portland from Colorado and was a huge cheerleader for Melissa’s flower business. Kathy’s brother Jim Lynch and his wife, Judy, were part of the family gatherings for holidays. And boy, she would create us terrific meals. She enjoyed watching the Civil War games with Jim, her “U of O Duck” brother.
In September this year, Kathy and Jim lost their mother, Barbara Lynch, at the age of 96.
Kathy’s six grandchildren were her whole world. She never missed an opportunity to attend any one of their many activities. Each year she continued to support their endeavors, sending care packages to colleges, texts to check on them and love long distance. Kate and Alex Gilley, along with Carter, Jenna and Cohen Watts and Tyson Drach, have no doubt that Grammie loved them beyond measure.
In her 76 years, she impacted more people than we can even fathom. Please choose to be kind, give of your time or talents or write a check or help someone in need, and think of Kathy. She made the world a better place. She cannot be replaced. Help us keep her spirit alive.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her honor can be mailed to Boys & Girls Aid, 9320 S.W. Barbur Blvd., #200, Portland, OR 97219 or online at www.boysandgirlsaid.org/donate.
