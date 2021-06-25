Pendleton
April 18, 1936 — June 18, 2021
Kathleen Laura (Kathy) Bagnall Gillette was born April 18, 1936, in Baker, Oregon, to Edward and Ada Baldock Bagnall. She passed away on June 18, 2021, at a local care facility. Kathy had just turned 85 and leaves behind a loving family and numerous friends in Pendleton.
Kathy married Richard Gillette on July 12, 1962. Her first job (in 1954) was working for Clubb Super Cream Ice Cream Fountain and Lunch, and she could still rattle off how she answered the phone 67 years later. She also worked for Mel’s 24 Flavors and Smith’s Cannery. Kathy worked with Helen Schick at Frazier Book Store and her boss, Homer Waggoner, said he employed a couple of “sharp” girls! She retired from Interpath Laboratories after over 30 years, making many lifelong friends with co-workers.
Kathy loved being involved in PTA, Blue Birds and Campfire Girls when the girls were young. Also Christian Women’s Club, Credit Professionals International, Dirt Dabblers, Pendleton Travel Club, and Salvation Army Saturdays with a group from her church.
Kathy enjoyed traveling, crafting, photography, and she had a passion for gardening. She was an avid reader but her favorite thing was spending time with her family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gillette; father Edward Bagnall Sr.; mother Ada B. Brewer; stepfather Clifford Brewer; and brother Dennis Bagnall. She is survived by daughters Sharon (Doug) Rowe, Pendleton, Christine (Steve) Evans, Eugene, and Julie (Randy) Crawford, Pendleton; stepdaughter Linda (Rod) Mosher, Gresham; stepson Steven (Patti) Gillette, The Dalles; brother Edward Bagnall Jr. of Bremerton, Washington; her 10 grandchildren; her 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, Pendleton, Oregon. Burial will follow at Olney Cemetery, with a reception at the Eagles Lodge of Pendleton, 428 S. Main St., from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to The Salvation Army.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com.
