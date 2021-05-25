Portland
May 24, 1925 — May 18, 2021
Kathleen Knudeson (Dunnam) was born May 24, 1925, in Spiro, Oklahoma, to Jeff and Nettie Jo (Greenwood) Dunnam. She passed away at Parkview Assisted Living in Portland, Oregon, on May 18, 2021, at the age of 95. Her children were with her during her last hours.
Kathleen had two passions — her children and her faith. Widowed at 28, Kathleen raised her two children in a stable and happy home. She managed through precarious financial and emotional times after the death of her husband in an accident in 1953. She managed with gentleness and humor bolstered by her faith. She worked in hospitals, schools, local government and law offices in Seattle and Pomeroy, Washington, and Hermiston and Salem, Oregon.
Baptized when she was 9 years old in Spiro, Oklahoma, her most satisfying achievements were made in service to her church. She was the missions director for the First Baptist Church of Hermiston. She served on missions to Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and to inner-city Pasadena. In 1986 she founded Agape House, a community food bank, which continues to thrive today. Her work with Agape House was recognized by the President’s Points of Light Foundation, the Oregon Human Development Corporation, and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce.
Kathleen was a friend to many and beloved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a talented cook, craftswoman, watercolor artist and pianist.
Preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Knudeson, she is survived by children Ann Terry (Steve Bauer) of Hansville, Washington, and Kim Knudeson (Rebecca) of Tigard, Oregon; grandchildren Jennifer Coney (Jon) of Portland, Oregon, Matthew Stineff (Andrea) of Homer, Alaska, and Petra Harms (Chris) of Imperial Beach, California; and seven great-grandchildren.
Kathleen will be buried next to her husband at the Hermiston Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations to Agape House.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
