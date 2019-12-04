Umatilla
May 27, 1953 — November 29, 2019
Kathleen Joyce Trott of Umatilla was born May 27, 1953, in Astoria, Oregon, the daughter of Gregg and Lura (Robson) Trott. She passed away in Umatilla on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the age of 66.
Kathleen graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane in 1971. She lived in the communities of Tacoma, Wash., Tucson, Ariz., and Spokane, Wash., before moving to Umatilla, Ore., 20 years ago.
She worked in retail management for over 20 years. The last 12 years she worked as a records clerk at the Umatilla Chemical Depot for Washington Group International, being one of the final staff to leave the chemical demilitarization project at the project’s completion.
Kathleen enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, photography and making jewelry. Her pet cats, all five of them, were her children.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregg Trott, and a brother, Richard Trott.
She is survived by her mother, Lura Trott; brother David and wife Sheila Trott; and extended family members.
A memorial gathering will be announced at a later time.
The family would like to thank the doctors and wonderful nurses at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, the staff of Vange John Memorial Hospice, Dr. Mark Donnelly of Good Shepherd Medical Center Emergency Department, the staff of Good Shepherd Personal Home Care, and John and Ken of Burns Mortuary.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
