Hermiston
November 28, 1947 — October 17, 2019
Kathleen Marie Martindale, age 71, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Richland, Wash. She was the wife of Dan Martindale Jr. They shared over 22 years of marriage together.
Kathleen was born on November 28, 1947, in Port Angeles, Wash. She was the daughter of James and Mabel Monds. Kathleen attended high school in Port Angeles, Wash.
She enjoyed a long successful career with the state of Oregon, Employment Department.
Kathleen was a beloved member of the Westside Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, a good yard sale, her kitties, and her daily vanilla latte. Most of all, she loved her family. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her ability to light up every room she entered and the kindness she shared with everyone she met.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Dan Martindale Jr.; her son and his wife, Mike and Donna Irons; her daughters, Kimberly and Sheri Irons; her four amazing grandchildren: Adrian Baker, Sam Irons, Zack Irons and Deehan Brumer; and her sister, Helen Swegle. Kathleen was predeceased by her father and mother, James and Mabel Monds, brothers James Jr. and Kenneth Monds, and sister Karen Monds.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Westside Church of Christ, 2185 W. Orchard Ave. Hermiston, OR 97838.
Memorial donations may be made to cancer research or your local pet rescue organization.
Please share memories of Kathleen with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
