Kathryn Ann Cutsforth Fulmer died Dec. 30, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital. She was 64 years old. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Heppner with a memorial funeral Mass to follow at St. Patrickís at 11 a.m.
Kathy was born at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner on March 25, 1957, to Sharon Lewis (Bryant) and Kenneth Cutsforth.
She Married Ed Fulmer on Aug. 25, 1999, In Heppner. Kathy was very active in her community, volunteering at the Heppner Day Care, and the Heppner Library. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Heppner where she taught catechism for many years and also volunteered in many other ways.
Kathy loved visiting with people and knew no strangers. She had a great love of horses. She was on the Harney County Fair Court, participated on the Junior, High school, and College rodeo teams. She graduated from Burns Union High School and then Eastern Oregon University.
She is survived by her mother Sharon Lewis and stepfather Keith Lewis, step mother Carolyn Cutsforth, sister Kim Cutsforth, brother, Kraig Cutsforth (Kathy) nieces and nephews, Sam Vaughan (Allison) Kate Hansen (Gus), Pat Vaughan, Maggie Armato, Joe Armato and Kelsey Cutsforth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her father, and her stepsister Teresa (Lewis) Vaughan.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Heppner Day Care, PO Box 446, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com
