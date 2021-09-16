Sept. 25, 1933 — Sept. 13, 2021
La Grande
Kathryn Dawn “Kay” Hadden, age 87, of La Grande, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., Grandview Cemetery, La Grande. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande. Arrangements are with Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Kay was born on Sept. 25, 1933, the daughter of Lester and Minnie (Myers) Hurst, in Pueblo, Colorado. The family moved to Union in 1936. Minnie later married Willard Edvalson and together they raised Kay. She was a cheerleader during her school years and was the Queen of the Union Stock Show in 1950 and rode her beloved horse, Amber. She graduated from Union High School in 1951.
On Feb. 16, 1951, she married Howard “Boyd” Hadden in Union. They lived in Spenard, Alaska, while he was serving in the United States Army. They returned to La Grande in 1953 and Kay worked for Pioneer Federal Savings before they moved to Pendleton in 1959 where she worked for 1st Federal. They returned to La Grande in 1969 and Kay worked in new accounts at Pioneer Federal Savings (later Pioneer Bank and First Bank). She took a break from banking and worked for GTE for a time before returning to Pioneer Federal.
She and Boyd were long time Ambassadors for the Union County Chamber of Commerce and up until 2018, she was a member and Past President of the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary, where she faithfully served as a Pink Lady. She was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their Relief Society and the Beta Theta Sorority.
She and Boyd traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Fiji, Mexico, Canada and all over the United States. At age 75, she traveled to Thailand and rode an elephant while there. She loved her flowers, shopping, clothes and jewelry. She and Boyd had many cherished friends that they enjoyed outings and playing cards with. She loved her family and supported her children and grandchildren in every activity they participated in. The family enjoyed camping trips and spending lots of time at their cabin at Wallowa Lake.
After Boyd’s death she moved into Grande Ronde Retirement Residence and was affectionately referred to as “Miss Kay.”
She is survived by her children, Greg and Renee Hadden of Pendleton and Pam and Bill Burns of La Grande; grandchildren, Stacey and Ryan Kehr, Will and Tiffney Burns and Jared Hadden; six great grandchildren, Cole, Taylor, Garrett, Wyatt, Evan, Gracie; her oldest and dearest friends, Billie Berry and Martha Sue Powers; and other relatives and friends. Boyd preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.