Pendleton
January 25, 1940 — June 2, 2019
Kathryn (Kate) R. Cavallo of Pendleton, Oregon, was born January 25, 1940, in Caldwell, Idaho, to parents Elihu and Rae (Flemming) Bennett. She died on June 2, 2019, in a local care facility.
Shortly after her birth her family moved to Echo, Oregon. Kate completed grade school in Echo. Her family relocated to Hermiston, Oregon, where Kate attended middle school and graduated from Hermiston High School in 1957.
After graduating, she worked for Pendleton Grain Growers in Hermiston. In the summer of 1957 a friend of Kates introduced to her future husband, Henry (Hank) T. Cavallo, at a Safeway store employee picnic. Hank and Kate were united in marriage on September 13, 1958, in Hermiston, Ore. From this union four children were born: Tony, twins Marla and Mike, and Kathi.
Due to Hank's employment with Safeway, they spent most of their married years moving their family about the state of Oregon. With the children grown and on their own and Hank retiring, they relocated back to Pendleton in October 1987, where Kate got to unpack for the final time.
Kate was a very talented seamstress and cook. She also enjoyed crafting and doing needlework. One of her favorite things to do was upholstery work. Whether it was a piece of furniture or a car interior, the bigger the challenge, the more fun she had.
Kate always said her greatest achievement was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She always put her family first.
Kate is survived by her children Tony and Susan Cavallo of Pendleton, Mike Cavallo of Hermiston, and Kathi and Jeff Correa of Echo; her three granddaughters, Kylie Cavallo, Kelsey Cavallo and Cheyenne Clark-Cavallo; brother-in-law Bill Meade, Hermiston; and several nephews, nieces and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Henry T. Cavallo; daughter Marla R. Cavallo; parents Elihu and Rae Bennett; sister Barbara Meade; and several other family members and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Umatilla County Historical Society, P.O. Box 253, Pendleton, OR 97801, or a charity of choice.
