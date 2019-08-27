Portland
July 18, 1964 — August 18, 2019
Kathy (Rebman) Storz passed away on August 18, 2019, a month after her 55th birthday, in La Pine, Oregon.
Kathy was born to Bob and Pam (Fawthrop) Rebman on July 18, 1964, in Pendleton, Oregon. She attended Sunset Elementary, Armand Larive Middle and Hermiston High schools, graduating in 1983.
Kathy met her husband Eric in Pendleton, Oregon, and they soon moved to Spokane, Wash. She started working for Waste Management in Spokane and later in Portland, Oregon.
Kathy married Eric Storz on July 19, 1985, and they had two children, Kyle and Krista, and three grandchildren, Kaiden, Sariah and Kyle Jr.
Kathy enjoyed loving her grandchildren, watching TV, shopping, and country western and classic '80s rock music. She loved visiting lighthouses, and she saw every one of them on the Oregon coast. Kathy loved "hearts" and had a heart tattoo design that incorporated three "K's" representing her and her beloved children. She had a smile that made everyone feel happy. Everyone is going to miss her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernard and Winnie Fawthrop and Frank and Irma Rebman; aunts Oneta (Rebman) Simmons and Pat (Cripe) Rebman; and great-cousins Nami Rebman and Chad Sater.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Eric Storz of Portland, Ore.; daughter Krista Storz of Tacoma, Wash.; son Kyle Storz and wife Britney of Spokane, Wash.; brother and sister-in-law Doug and DaLonda Rebman of Irrigon, Ore.; grandchildren Kaiden Storz of Texas, and Sariah and Kyle Jr. Storz of Spokane, Wash.; parents Bob and Pam Rebman of Irrigon, Ore.; and numerous other family members.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1-5 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston, Ore. Light refreshments will be served.
