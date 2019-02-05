Lake Barrington, Ill.
December 20, 1924 — February 4, 2019
Katrena Caster, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Barrington, Ill., on February 4, 2019.
Born on December 20, 1924, she grew up in central Indiana. After graduating from Purdue University, she married Robert Caster in August of 1947 and moved to Lisbon Falls, Maine, to start their lives together. Son Bruce was born in 1947 and daughter Nancy was born in 1952.
While Bob's work with U.S. Gypsum moved the family several times between Park Forest, Ill., and Pendleton, Ore., most of their married lives was spent in Pendleton. Trena was employed by Marshall Fields while in Illinois and the Bon Marche and Edward Jones while in Oregon. She also served on the Community Concert Association Board, promoting their performances with her trifolds, supported the arts through the Oregon East Symphony Guild, and volunteered with St. Anthony Hospital Auxiliary and the Bargain Counter.
Trena and Bob were active in the First Presbyterian Church and the Roundup Athletic Club in Pendleton. She and Bob loved cruising and visiting with family after his retirement. They lived at the Sun Ridge Retirement Community for several years before moving to Illinois in 2015 to be near family.
Katrena is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert of Lake Barrington, Ill.; children Bruce (Ann) Caster of Arlington Heights, Ill., and Nancy (Jimmie) Powell of Vienna, Va.; grandchildren Janet Childers, Jay Powell, Lindsey (Mike Freundlich) Powell, Kevin Powell and Christopher (Shanna) Caster; great-grandchildren Lexi Childers, Calvin Freundlich, Jamie Caster and Sarah Freundlich; and siblings Harlan Truax and Marian McLaughlin. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Truax, and sister, Christine Maxwell.
Services were held Friday, February 8, at Davenport Family Funeral Home in Barrington, Ill.
