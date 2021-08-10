Ukiah
Sept. 13, 1943 — Aug.7. 2021
Kayrn Jane Heald-Hinkley, 77, of Ukiah, Oregon passed away in the embrace of family in Kennewick, Washington, on Aug. 7, 2021.
Kayrn was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to the late Col. Robert C. and Bertha Mae “Bea” Heald. As a teenager, she competed in rifle and enjoyed spending time with her friends at Sun Moon Lake on Formosa. Kayrn attended Middle School in Tokyo, graduated high school in 1960, from Taipei American School in the Republic of China and attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, Oregon.
Kayrn was a long time resident of Boardman, Oregon, then Kayrn Peck, raising her four boys and supporting their activities and endeavors. She was a den mom, middle school cook, frequent chaperone and active in booster clubs. A retired civil servant, Kayrn served 14 years as a postal clerk, first in Boardman, and then in Pendleton, before receiving a full medical retirement.
Kayrn was an avid crafter all her life, making many heirloom quilts for family, friends and servicemen. She enjoyed social card games, bunko and bingo. She relished travel to visit her sons' families and made several trips back to the Far East locations she had experienced in her youth.
Kayrn met her husband Duane while working at the Curio Shop in Pendleton. They were married on June 7th, 1995, and moved to Ukiah. They shared a passion for raising Scottish Terriers and she revived her teenage rifle skills during annual big game hunts. They particularly enjoyed the Pendleton Round Up, Parade and Happy Canyon, which occurred annually near her birthday. Kayrn belonged to the Red Hat Society, National Rifle Association and organized fund raisers for Multiple Sclerosis in Pendleton.
Kayrn is survived by her husband Duane Nelson Hinkley; her brothers Robert C. Heald of Tucson, Arizona and Col. James Heald, ret., of Niceville, Florida; her four sons: James W. Peck of Tacoma, Washington, Robert W. Peck and wife Mary of Vancouver, Washington, Michael W. Peck and wife Regina of Kennewick, Washington, and Lt. Col. Daniel W. Peck, ret., of Burke, Virginia; as well as seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oregon Chapter of the National MS Society in her honor.
