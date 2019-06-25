Newberg
June 20, 2019
Dr. Keith Harcourt, 84, of Newberg, Oregon, succumbed to cancer and passed away peacefully on June 20 surrounded by family.
Keith Harcourt was born in 1935 in Portland, Oregon, to Dr. Roy A. and Esther Harcourt. He graduated from Cleveland High School and Lewis and Clark College. It was as a freshman at Lewis and Clark where he met Pat who would become his wife during their senior year. Keith went on to attend the University of Oregon Medical School (now OHSU). He remained there for his internship, general surgery residency, and cancer fellowship, and achieved status as Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
It was during medical school that Keith and Pat welcomed sons Matt and Brian, and daughter Joyce, into their lives. Following medical school, the family moved to Springfield, Missouri where Keith served two years in the U.S. Public Health Service as a surgeon at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners. The family took advantage of the location to travel and explore a good portion of the United States.
In 1969, the family returned to the Pacific Northwest and moved to Pendleton, Oregon. It was a return to the Eastern Oregon community that Keith had discovered while working summer jobs as a ranch hand in his youth, and the place where he would build a successful surgery career and where he and Pat would raise their family.
As a partner in the Pendleton Surgery Clinic, Keith practiced as a general surgeon for Pendleton and the surrounding area until his retirement in 1995. During that time he was a founding member of the St. Anthony Hospice, where he continued to serve as volunteer medical director after retirement. He also served as volunteer medical director of the Blue Mountain Oncology Program, served a term as chair of the State of Oregon Public Health Advisory Board, and traveled with Northwest Medical Teams International on a medical care assessment and assistance mission to North Korea in 1997.
In 2000, Keith and Pat moved to Little Whale Cove in DePoe Bay, Oregon, where their home and its view of the Pacific became a family gathering place. In addition to enjoying the cove and surrounding landscape, the variety of coastal birds, whale watching, and their community neighbors, they enjoyed traveling. And Keith remained active in retirement as a member of several public health committees in Lincoln County and serving on the Samaritan Pacific Hospital board.
In 2011 they moved to Friendsview Retirement Community in Newberg, Oregon, where they enjoyed the community and new friendships. Always active in the church, Keith served in various capacities in each of the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church, then the Newport Presbyterian Church, and the Newberg First Presbyterian Church.
Keith is survived by his wife Pat of 62 years, sons Matt and Brian, daughter Joyce (Ron), brothers Hugh (Shirley) and Scott (Sarahjane), and grandchildren Ashley (Jeremiah) and Ryan (Danielle).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the Newberg First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Providence Newberg Health Foundation for cancer care or hospice care, to the Umatilla County Historical Society, or to the charity of your choice.
To view a life tributes page and additional contribution information, see Attrells.com.
