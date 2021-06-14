Pendleton
April 10, 1929 — June 11, 2021
Keith L. Hallmark passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Pendleton, Oregon, on June 11, 2021.
Keith was born on April 10, 1929, to William and Dorothy Hallmark in Cove, Oregon. He graduated from La Grande High School and spent majority of his life living in Pendleton, Oregon.
Keith married Donna Scott on November 22, 1951. They had three children, Kelly, Michael and Tami. During that time Keith worked as a delivery milkman, First Interstate Bank, and joined Sears and Roebuck. After working for Sears and Roebuck for 30 years, he retired in 1993.
Keith and Donna were married 13 years and Donna Hallmark Lamb preceded him in death.
On May 26, 1965, Keith married Anne Murphy and gained four stepchildren. Ann Hallmark preceded him in death in January 1992.
On June 5, 1994, Keith married Jeanne Fassler and extended his family with four more stepchildren and grandchildren. Jeanne brought Keith’s relationship closer with the Lord over the past 27 years. They enjoyed family functions, traveling, laughing and caring for each other to the very end.
Keith had many hobbies and passions throughout his years, but a highlight would be dancing. He taught his daughters and granddaughters how to dance by standing them on his feet and spinning them around the dance floor. If you were at a function with music, then Keith would have you on the dance floor.
He took his love of fishing to the next level by building large aquarium tanks himself just to keep his favorite rare bass fish alive. He had a special beagle named Lady. He would always say, “That darn cat Whatsit!” — a stray cat he had saved. He was proud of his 30-year Sears and Roebuck catalog collection. As you know, Keith never threw away anything. His most talked-about passion was his annual trip to Kauai.
Keith never knew a stranger.
Join us to celebrate him on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel in Pendleton, Oregon. Family encourages you to share a memory of Keith. A small graveside service will follow.
Keith is survived by his wife, Jeanne Fassler Hallmark; children Kelly Anderson, Mike Hallmark and Tami Gugin; stepchildren Michael Fassler, Janis Gundlach, Douglas Fassler, Clair Tiffany, Sherry Murphy, Carol Goddard and Pat Murphy; 29 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, siblings, and stepson John Murphy.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
