Walla Walla, Washington
July 20, 1940 — August 7, 2020
Keith Melvin Follett of Walla Walla (formerly of Umatilla) was born July 20, 1940, in Pendleton, Oregon, the son of Melvin and Fern (Lindner) Follett. He passed away peacefully in Walla Walla, Washington, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 80.
Keith grew up in Umatilla County, Oregon, where he attended school and graduated from high school in Pilot Rock. After high school he joined the U.S. Army, where he served honorably until his discharge. He returned to Eastern Oregon, where he married his first wife, Beverly Pankey. He and Beverly raised their four children and provided foster care for several others before their divorce in 1985.
Keith worked delivering milk and later as a salesman for Sears for over 20 years. He resided for most of his adult life in the community of Umatilla, where he served his community as a volunteer firefighter, volunteer policeman, member of the school board and Umatilla Boosters. He loved going to the mountains, hunting and fishing.
He married his wife Lois Bonney on February 5, 1993, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife Lois and her three children; his first wife Beverly and daughters Marlene Konnerth, Darlene Follett and Debbie Glenn, and son Brian Follett; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and two sisters, twin sister Kathy Dunten and younger sister Dorothy Carson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mike and Jim.
A private family service will be held with burial in Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.