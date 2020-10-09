Elgin
January 9, 1969 — October 4, 2020
Kelie Eileen (Orr) Dike, a radiant, beautiful loving mother, sister, and daughter, passed away from pneumonia on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She has gone to live with those who have passed before her including 20-year-old cat Tink and her loving Heavenly Father and Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Kelie was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on January 9, 1969, to parents Otis Clayton Orr and Verna Lee Orr.
Kelie had many joys in life. Being a mountaineer, she taught her children how to track, shoot, and dress deer and elk. Being a phenomenal baker and cook, better then Gordan Ramsey, she loved to teach her children and their spouses how to cook; she was also famous for her whisky fudge, as one newspaper article would say.
She never met a stranger and loved to love people and was loved by all in return. She had a rare gift for animals and was responsible for saving countless of all kinds throughout her lifetime.
She is an amazing mother and taught her children compassion, humility and to be giving.
Kelie leaves behind five children and eight grandchildren, two sisters and her parents: daughter Heather Bishop with spouse Shad Bishop, with their children Aurora, Paizlee and Blake; son Caleb Brown with his children Caiden and Bentley; son Zane Dike with spouse Laila and their Karalina and Grayson; son Austin Dike and spouse Stephanie; daughter Bailey Dike with fiance Kemmper Kinney and baby Atticus Kinney; sisters Tammy Turner and Margret Harp; father Clayton Orr, and mother Verna Lee Orr.
Mommy, Nana, daughter and sister, we love you more than the moon, the stars and the sky above. Thank you for being there for all of us and many more.
You are missed and you added much good to our lives.
